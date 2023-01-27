Former Odisha CM  Giridhar Gamang, Others Join BRS In Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar: Setting aside all speculations, former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang, who had recently quit BJP, today joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hyderabad.

His son Sishir, former Minister Jayram Pangi, former MLA Nabin Nanda and Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) leader Akshay Kumar also embraced the BRS in presence of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Earlier in the day, Gamang, his wife Hemabati and 18 leaders from Odisha boarded a chartered flight for Hyderabad.

According to sources, around 300 people from Odisha have left for Hyderabad to join BRS.

Giridhar and his son had resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on Wednesday citing negligence in the party. They had joined the saffron party in 2015 after quitting Congress.

The former CM may lead the BRS in Odisha during 2024 election. Earlier, Sishir had hinted at fielding candidates in all 147 assembly seats. The party has eyed the southern Odisha pockets which are dominated by Telugu speaking people.

BRS may reach an agreement with “like-minded parties other than the BJD, Congress, and BJP” and work to nominate candidates for the majority of the seats.