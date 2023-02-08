Former Odisha Chief Secy To Join Congress Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Former chief secretary of Odisha, Bijay Patnaik, will be joining the Indian National Congress at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi tomorrow.

Patnaik, a 1976 cadre IAS officer, was the principal secretary of CM Naveen Patnaik from 2004 to 2010. He served as the Odisha Chief Secretary from September 2010 to 2013.

Later, he was appointed as the chairman of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (2013-14) and then as a member of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (2014-14).

In 2015, Patnaik joined the Anil Agarwal Foundation as the President of the Vedanta University Project. However, he quit the Group two years later.