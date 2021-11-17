Former Odisha Chief Secretary Rabi Narayan Das Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Secretary of Odisha, Rabi Narayan Das, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. He was 87.

1959-batch IAS officer Das was suffering from an age-related ailment. He breathed his last at around 10 AM yesterday. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Das was the Chief Secretary of Odisha between December 1, 1992, and September 30, 1995. He held key positions as Secretary of Home, Finance, Industries depts.

He was the only Chief Secretary in the country to be awarded three post-retirement extensions under two separate governments – Biju Patnaik and J. B. Patnaik.