Former Odisha BDO, Absconding Sing 8 Yrs Arrested From Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, a former block development officer (BDO) of Narayanpatna in Odisha’s Koraput district. Sahoo was nabbed from Delhi.

The former BDO was on the run for eight years in connection with seven corruption cases.

The accused is being produced in a court in Delhi on Monday and will be brought to Odisha on transit remand, the Vigilance said in a release.

During the last 8 years, he kept changing locations residing in rental accommodations in Delhi and neighboring areas. He also absconded to Jorhat in Assam to evade arrest. Recently, he returned to Delhi from Assam and based on inputs, a team was stationed to pinpoint his location, following which he was nabbed today.