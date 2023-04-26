Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to temporarily join Harvard

New Zealand: Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be temporarily joining Harvard University later this year, Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Tuesday.

Ardern shocked New Zealanders in January by announcing she was resigning as prime minister after five years in office, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank”.

She plans to spend a semester at the elite Massachusetts-based university.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be invited to join Harvard University later this year as 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow and as a Hauser Leader in the Kennedy School’s Center for Public Leadership,” Ardern wrote on Instagram.

In January, Jacinda Ardern shocked New Zealanders when she announced her decision to step down from the post of the prime minister after more than 5 years.

“As leaders, there’s often very little time for reflection, but reflection is critical if we are to properly support the next generation of leaders,” she had then said.

Jacinda Ardern’s time will also include a stint as the first tech governance leadership fellow at the school’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society.

“The Center has been an incredibly important partner as we’ve developed the Christchurch Call to action on addressing violent extremism online,” Jacinda Ardern said. The former PM said that she planned to return to New Zealand after the fellowships.

