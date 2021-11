Nabarangpur: Former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during a special programme held here on Saturday.

Among others, Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das and Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi were present at the event.

On October 22, Congress’s state working president Majhi had resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Majhi had represented the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha as a Congress candidate in 2009 but subsequently lost the general elections in 2014 and 2019 to the BJD.