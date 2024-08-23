Former Mumbai Civic Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal Appointed Home Secretary

Mumbai: Iqbal Singh Chahal has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, succeeding Sujata Saunik who was elevated to Chief Secretary.

This appointment occurs amidst tensions following the Badlapur agitation and the ensuing events concerning a sexual assault case in a local school, which have put the state government and police under scrutiny.

Chahal, presently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, assumes control of this vital department during a period marked by political and social unrest.

Despite Saunik’s promotion to Chief Secretary, she continued to manage the Home department as an additional responsibility.

Chahal, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was previously dismissed from his role as BMC Commissioner by the Election Commission of India during the Lok Sabha elections. His term as civic chief, from May 8, 2020, to March 2024, aligned closely with the interests of the incumbent Mahayuti government.

A notable figure in bureaucracy, Chahal was appointed Municipal Commissioner by then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. His rapport with Shinde is attributed to his extended tenure as commissioner and later as the head of India’s wealthiest municipal corporation.