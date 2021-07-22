Former MP Nityananda Mishra Passed Away

Bolangir: Nityananda Mishra, first Congress MP from the Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency and former state Congress president, passed away today at the age of 95. He breathed his at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Mishra was a Member of the Lok Sabha from Bolangir from 1980 to 1985 and from 1985 to 1990. He played a key role in the opening of an ammunition factory in Saintala, post office at district headquarters and the Commerce & PG departments in Rajendra College.

As a highly educated man, Mishra was instrumental in opening many educational institutions in Bolangir district. He was the Chairman of the District Congress Committee of Balangir and was the first elected Chairman of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee from 1984 to 1988. He earned a reputation as a staunch leader in the Congress Committee.

Expressing deep grief, senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra, Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, former MP Sarat Patnaik, former MLA Radhakant Panda, district Congress Committee president Dilip Behera, PCC senior spokesperson Samirendra Mishra said Nityananda Mishra’s demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress party.