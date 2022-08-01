Former MLAs meet Odisha CM; demand to enhance monthly pension amount

Bhubaneswar: In view of the price rise, former Odisha MLAs meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in State Assembly and demanded to enhance monthly pension amount to Rs 50,000 from the existing Rs 30,000.

They have also demanded a monthly medical allowance of Rs 10,000 towards expenses of medicines.

Earlier on Saturday, Odisha Assembly members, cutting across party lines, demanded a hike in their salaries.

The lawmakers demanded a revision of their remuneration and pension, citing the rising cost of living due to inflation.

Notably, the MLAs currently get almost Rs one lakh per month, including Rs 35,000 salary and Rs 65,000 as allowances. However, this excludes daily allowances of Rs 1500 per day while the house is in session, besides travel reimbursement for attending the sessions.