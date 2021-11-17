Former MLA Umesh Chandra Swain passes away

Bhubaneswar: Former MLA from Balikuda, Umesh Chandra Swain, passed away following a cardiac arrest this morning at his residence in Bhubaneswar.

A four-time MLA, Swain was elected legislator for the first time in Janata Party ticket in 1977 and later in 1990 under the Janata Dal.

He joined Congress and also successfully contested MLA elections for two terms from the segment in 2000 and 2004. However after serving the party for nearly a decade and half, he parted ways with the Congress in 2014 citing factionalism as the main reason.