Former MLA Prakash Behera resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD). He submitted his resignation to BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Behera ran for the Cuttack Barabati Assembly constituency in the most recent general elections on a BJD ticket. Earlier this year, he had switched to BJD from BJP and was subsequently nominated by BJD to represent the Cuttack Barabati Assembly seat.

Previously, Behera won the 2014 Assembly elections in the Salipur constituency on a Congress ticket. He switched allegiance from Congress to BJP in 2019 and contested the same constituency on a BJP ticket, but was defeated by BJD’s Prashant Behera.

