Former Minister Balabhadra Majhi Quits BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former MLA Balabhadra Majhi today tendered resignation from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after sending the resignation letter to party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

“I do hereby relinquish from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal. Thanks a lot for allowing me to work for long period along with you since formation of the party in 1997,” he wrote in the letter.

The ex-Lanjigarh MLA quit the BJD citing that he was being neglected in the party.