Former MLA Arjun Charan Das dies in road accident in Jajpur

Jajpur: Former Congress MLA Arjun Das died in a road accident on Kharasrota bridge in Jajpur district today.

Report says, the former leader was enroute Bhubaneswar from Jajpur when a speeding Hyva ran over him, killing him on the spot on Kharasrota bridge in Jajpur district.

Arjun Das is the son of former Jajpur MP Anadi Das. He was the Congress legislator from Binjharpur Assembly Constituency between 1995 and 2000.

Recently, the former Congressman had joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi.