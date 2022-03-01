Former Miss Ukraine Joins Fight Against Russia? Beauty Queen Clears Air

Kyiv: Amid the fog of war, one Ukrainian figure, other than President Volodymy Zelenskyy which caught everyone’s attention was Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna. Lenna’s pictures holding a gun were widely shared on social media across the world, as an apparent reflection of Ukrainian public’s will to fight in the war.

Many on social media concluded that Lenna too had become one of those Ukrainians who had joined the country’s forces in their war effort against Russia. However, this is not the case. Anastasiia Lenna took to Instagram to clarify that she is not associated with military and is just a human. “I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human. Just a person, like all people of my country. I am also a airsoft player for years.

You can Google what airsoft means. All pictures in my profile to inspire people. I had a normal life just on Wednesday, like millions people. I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine – strong, confident and powerful. I appreciate all attention and support to my country, all people in Ukraine we fight every day against Russian aggression. We will win. I was born and live in Kyiv. This is my city. Ukraine is my country. On February 24 Russian federation step on our lands and begin to kill civil people, women, children. Ukrainian people have no guilt. None of us have any guilt. We are on our lands! I speak to all people of the World! Stop war in Ukraine! No people should die! We can stop all this together. Share information about situation. Ask NATO to close sky! Help us Ukrainian people to stop Russian aggression,” she said.

Anastasiia is a marketing and management graduate from Slavistik University in Kyiv. She also speaks five languages and has worked as a translator.