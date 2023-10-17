Former MARKFED Area Manager of Boudh Held For Embezzling Rs 9.66L Funds

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested the former in-charge area manager of MARKFED, Boudh who was wanted for misappropriation of Rs 9.66 lakhs for procurement of Niger & Turmeric seeds.

“Bhuban Mohan Dash, Ex-In-charge Area Manager, MARKFED, Boudh (dismissed from service since 2006) was wanted in connection with Berhampur Vigilance PS case No.30 dt.26.12.2007 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) PC Amendment Act, 2018/409/468/471/477-A IPC for misappropriation of Rs.9,66,000/- in respect of procurement of Niger & Turmeric seeds,” the Vigilance said.

Dash was arrested today by a team of Odisha Vigilance on the strength of NBW issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani from Balianta, Bhubaneswar and is being produced before Special Judge Vigilance, Phulbani today.

During the last 3 months, he kept changing locations by changing mobile SIMs, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Dash through the mobile tracking system.

Today, a team of Odisha Vigilance led by 1 Inspector, 1 ASI and other staff succeeded in nabbing Dash from Balianta, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Vigilance has launched a special drive to nab absconding public/Govt. servants who are evading the process of law. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted after collecting inputs of the suspected whereabouts of the absconders.