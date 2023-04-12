Former Market Sarkar of RMC get 3-yr RI for furnishing fake certificate

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Additional Special Judge, Vigilance (ADJ-3), Bhubaneswar today convicted the Former Market Sarkar of RMC in Nayagarh district for producing fake certificate to extend his date of retirement.

Bansidhara Mohapatra, Ex-Market Sarkar (Retired), Regulated Market Committee (RMC), Bahadajhola, PS-Odagaon, Dist- Nayagarh was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Addl. Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.12/2012 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/ 420/468/471 IPC for furnishing a false transfer certificate showing his date of birth falsely as 01.08.1955 instead of his actual date of birth recorded in Bahadjhola High School as 23.04.1951, thereby extending his date of retirement and getting pecuniary benefit from the Government.

The Hon’ble Court of Addl. Special Judge, Vigilance(ADJ-3), Bhubaneswar convicted Bansidhara Mohapatra and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.20,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 420/468//471 IPC.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Mohapatra following his conviction.

M.D. Swain, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Kamadev Tripathy, Special Public Prosecutor, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.