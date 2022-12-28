Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Freed From Jail After 1 Yr In Corruption Case

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was released from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Wednesday after the Bombay High Court refused to stay his bail in a corruption case, according to news agency ANI.

The 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2 last year. The ED’s money-laundering case, registered on May 11 last year, was based on an FIR registered by the CBI on April 21.

A vacation bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday had rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation’s petition seeking another extension on the stay to Deshmukh’s bail order, thus paving the way for his release.