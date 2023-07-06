Former Koraput CDMO Gets 2-Yr RI For Embezzling Govt Funds

Cuttack: Jeypore Special Vigilance Judge today convicted the former Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), of Koraput district for misappropriation of government funds and sentenced him to 2 years of undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Dr K. Haribandhu Reddy, Ex-Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Koraput (retired), was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore TR No.04/2010 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) PC Act, 1988/409/ 468/471/477-A/34 IPC for misappropriation of Govt. money in implementation of Enhanced Malaria Control Programme (EMCP) in the district of Koraput.

Jeypore Special Vigilance Judge today convicted Dr K. Haribandhu Reddy and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000 for the offence on each section of law U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) PC Act, 1988 and U/s 409/468/471/477-A IPC and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months on each count. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Dr Reddy following his conviction.

Rabindranath Pradhan, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Sasidhar Pattnaik, Spl. P.P., Vigilance, Jeypore, conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.