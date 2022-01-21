Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) VS Achuthanandan tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reportedly, the 98-year-old leader has been admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, his son VS Arunkumar posted on social media.

The communist leader has been out of active politics for the past few years owing to his failing health.

It is pertinent to mention that Kerala on Thursday registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total cases so far to 54,87,898.