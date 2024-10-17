Kendrapara: Former Kendrapara MP Prabhat Samantaray passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, late last night.

Samantaray passed away at 1:34 am during treatment at Manipal Hospital.

Family sources revealed that he had suffered a brain stroke, which resulted in his death. It was his son, Siddharth Samantaray, who communicated his father’s passing to the press.

Significantly, Samantaray was elected to the Lok Sabha following the 1998 and 1999 elections, having stood as a candidate for the BJD. The enduring impact of Prabhat’s life and career is expected to continue to influence the political sphere.

His passing has deeply saddened his family, friends, and colleagues across different political affiliations.

