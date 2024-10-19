Kendrapara: Former Kendrapara MLA Utkal Keshari Parida, passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He was 65 years old. Parida had been unwell for an extended period and succumbed to his illness in Bhubaneswar, as confirmed by family sources.

Born in the village of Salaro within the Derabish block of Kendrapara, Parida was politically active from a young age. His political journey began as the President of the Salipur College Students’ Union in 1980-81, eventually leading to his role as the block chairman of Derabish.

In the 2004 elections, he was elected as the Kendrapara MLA, representing the Odisha Gana Parishad (OGP). He served as the District BJD President of Kendrapara from 2019 to 2023. Additionally, he was elected as the Vice President of the Odisha Archery Association and held the position of Director at the Jute Marketing Co-operative Society.

CM Mohan Majhi, LoP Naveen Patnaik, and many other eminent personalities expressed grief and paid tributes to the departed soul.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related