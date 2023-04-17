Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

Bengaluru: Former CM Jagadish Shettar who quit the BJP and resigned as an MLA on Sunday is all set to join Congress on Monday. He is likely to contest from his Hubballi-Dharwad central seat, but with a Congress ticket.

The 67-year-old Lingayat leader joined the Congress at the party office in Bengaluru in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC campaign Committee chairman M.B. Patil, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Eariler, a series of meetings with the BJP top brass failed as the attemps to pacify the senior Lingayat leader did not work. Shettar also claimed that he was humiliated and ill treated by the BJP leaders and he had no option left other than quitting the party.

Meanwhile, as there are only three days left for filing nominations, Congress strongman and KPCC president DK Shivakumar will file his nomination today from the Kanakapura constituency. More leaders will file thier nominations today. The parties are also likely to release the names of remaining candidates for the assembly polls.