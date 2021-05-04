Former J&K Governor Jagmohan No More

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan breathed his last after a brief illness in Delhi late on Monday.

Expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed Jagmohan’s death as a “monumental loss for the nation.”

Condoling his death, PM Modi said in a tweet, “Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Jagmohan served two terms as Jammu and Kashmir Governor – from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and served as the Union Minister for Urban Development and Tourism.