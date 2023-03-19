Former Jharsuguda MLA Birendra Pandey passes away

Bhubaneswar: Birendra Pandey, former MLA from Jharsuguda, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 74.

Pandey was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after suffering from liver-related ailments. He breathed his last in the wee hours on Sunday.

Earlier, Pandey was admitted to a private hospital in Sambalpur on March 16 and was later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after his condition deteriorated.

Pandey was elected as MLA for the first time as Jharsuguda Congress candidate in 1980 and then as Congress candidate in 2006 1985 and 1995. He joined Youth Congress in 1964. He had helped establish and manage various educational institutions, organising co-operative unions, and charitable institutions for the upliftment of downtrodden people.