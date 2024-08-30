Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP ahead of assembly elections

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ranchi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Soren along with a large number of his supporters joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a ceremony in Ranchi.

Soren, once a close aide of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren, quit his previous party on Wednesday. In his letter to Shibu Soren, the 67-year-old leader said,”I have never ever imagined in my dreams that I would quit JMM, a party which is like a family to me… The turn of events of the past forced me to take this decision with much pain…I am pained to say that the party has deviated from its principle.”

Champai Soren’s induction into BJP is seen as a shot in the arm of the saffron party, looking to establish a foothold in the tribal belt of Jharkhand, where Scheduled Tribes make up about 26 per cent of the electorate.