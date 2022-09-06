Former JE, Retd JE of Koraput’s Nandapur Block Convicted For Embezzling Govt Funds

Cuttack: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore on Tuesday convicted a former Junior Engineer and a Retired In-charge Junior Engineer of Nandapur Block in Koraput for misappropriation of Govt. money.

According to reports, Manoj Kumar Beura, Ex-Junior Engineer of Nandapur Block and Dusmanta Kumar Nayak, Ex-In-charge Junior Engineer (Retired) of Nandapur Block, have been convicted for misappropriation of Govt. money in connection with cement drain work & improvement of village road under SGRY (Sampoorna Grameen Rojgar Yojana).

The Vigilance Court has sentenced both the convicts to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000 each for the offence U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(c)/7 of PC Amendment Act, 1988/420 IPC.

In default of payment of fine, the convicts shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for each default. The substantive sentences are to run concurrently, the Court ruled.

Sisir Kumar Bhoi, Ex-DSP, Vigilance Koraput Division had investigated the case.