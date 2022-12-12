Former Jajpur MP Mohan Jena Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Former MP Mohan Jena passed away on Monday at a private hospital following pro-longed illness, family sources said. He was 65.

The two times MP had been admitted to hospital a few days ago following illness. He breathed his last today while undergoing treatment.

Jena was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jajpur constituency twice on Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket.

In 2019 general election, he had joined BJP after BJD denied ticket.

He was born on July 14, 1957 in Jajpur. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.