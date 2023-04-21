Former Jagatsinghpur MP Trilochan Kanungo Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Former Jagatsinghpur MP Trilochan Kanungo passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha capital, today. He was 82.

According to sources, the three-time MLA and one-time MP was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar since March 30. After battling for life for over three weeks, Kanungo breathed his last today morning.As the news of his demise spread, condolences poured in from all quarters.

Kanungo was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary Constituency in 1999. He had successfully contested the polls as a BJD candidate.

He was also elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly thrice.

Born on November 24, 1940 at Badamulei village in Cuttack district, Kanungo was residing in Sheikh Bazaar area of Cuttack city for the last few years.