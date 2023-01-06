Former Italy Striker Gianluca Vialli Passes Away At 58

Former Italian football star Gianluca Vialli passed away following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017.

<>

You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football. Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mNJPDkCSYO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2023

</>

Vialli, who enjoyed a stellar career with Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, had earned 59 caps for Italy.

Working with the Italy squad, Vialli had been reunited with national coach Roberto Mancini, a lifelong friend and strike partner when they both played for Sampdoria, where they were known as “the goal twins.”

Vialli and Mancini led the Italians to the Euro 2020 tournament in 2021.