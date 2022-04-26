Former India Women’s Hockey Captain Elvera Britto Passes Away

Bengaluru: Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Elvera Britto passed away at the age of 81 due to old-age-related problems.

Elvera guided Karnataka’s domestic team to seven national titles. She ruled the domestic circuit from 1960 to 1967. She also represented India against Japan, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

Elvera, and her two sisters, Rita and Mae, were synonymous with women’s hockey and played for Karnataka between 1960 and 1967, during which they won seven national titles with the three sisters at the helm.

She received the Arjuna Award in 1966, becoming the first woman recipient of the prestigious award.