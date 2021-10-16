Former India U-19 Captain Avi Barot Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi: Avi Barot, a former India Under-19 captain and a member of the Ranji Trophy winning team in the 2019-20 season, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 29.

Barot, who also represented Haryana and Gujarat in his career, died on Friday while being taken to a hospital after he felt unwell at his home. He is survived by his mother and wife, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

Barot played 38 first-class matches, 38 List A matches and 20 Domestic T20 games. He was a wicket-keeper-batsman and scored 1,547 runs in first-class matches, 1030 runs in list-A games and 717 runs in T20s.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association issued a statement to express its condolences.

“Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association (is) deeply shocked and saddened on (the) very shocking, untimely and extremely sad demise of Avi Barot, remarkable and notable cricketer of Saurashtra,” the SCA stated in a media release issued here.

Barot was India U-19 captain in 2011 and earlier this year, he grabbed attention with his stupendous 122-run knock in just 53 balls during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa.