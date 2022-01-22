Former India Footballer Subhas Bhowmick Passes Away

New Delhi: Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick, popularly known as ‘Bhombolda’, breathed his last at a city hospital on Saturday following prolonged illness. He was 72.

According to reports, Bhowmick was hospitalised with diabetic problems and kidney ailments. However, he passed away at around 3.30 am on Saturday.

Bhowmick was a striker and played for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and represented India in several international tournaments.

He was also a successful football coach and had coached clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting, Salgaocar and Churchill Brothers.