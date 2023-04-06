Former India cricketer Sudhir Naik no more

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Sudhir Naik passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 78 and is survived by a daughter who lives in Australia.

Naik had been convalescing in the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for a head injury he suffered after he had a fall at home a couple of weeks ago.

Naik played for the country in three Tests and two ODIs in the 70s. An opening batsman, the soft-spoken Naik scored 141 in six innings, 77 in the second innings of his debut Test, against England in Birmingham in 1974, being his highest score. His last Test was the home game at the Eden Gardens against the West Indies in 1975.

Naik was also a former Mumbai captain and he had led the side to the Ranji Trophy in 1971, when most of Mumbai stalwarts, including Sunil Gavaskar and Ajit Wadekar, were involved in the historic away series win against the West Indies. Naik was also the chief curator of Wankhede Stadium for a long time.

“Shocked and saddened. He made an all-round contribution to the game, apart from representing the country. He served as a chairman of Mumbai selection committee and was also a part of the Managing Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). He was a very knowledgeable curator and his single most contribution was preparing the Wankhede for the 2011 World Cup which he did when many of us had given up hope. His National Cricket Club is a champion side in the local Mumbai league and many India cricketers, including Zaheer Khan, Nilesh Kulkarni and Wasim Jaffer, had played for it and steadfastly stayed loyal to it,” Prof Ratnakar Shetty, a former BCCI CAO, who had worked with Naik, said.

“It is an irreparable loss as Sudhir ji had served Mumbai cricket in many capacities. My condolences to his family, friends and fans,” Amol Kale, MCA president, said paying tributes. Secretary Ajinkya Naik said, “Sudhir Naik’s batting and his guidance to the youngsters will be remembered in the maidans of Mumbai for a long time. Rest in peace sir.”