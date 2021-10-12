Former HRD Secretary Amit Khare Appointed As PM Modi’s Advisor

New Delhi: Former Secretary (HRD), information and broadcasting (I&B), Amit Khare has been appointed as the advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an order of PMO, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prim Minister’s Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of reemployed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years of until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Amit Khare, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre was previously the former secretary in the Human Resource Department (HRD) and Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B). He also shepherded the National Education Policy 2020 under the direction of PM Modi

In 2020, Khare assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the second time.