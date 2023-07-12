Former Head Clerk In Boudh Gets 3-Yr RI In Bribery Case
Berhampur: The Special Vigilance Judge in Phulbani on Wednesday sentenced the former Head Clerk (Retired), of the Harabhanga BEO office in Boudh district to three years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in a bribery case.
According to Vigilance, Chaturbhuja Khamari, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired), O/o Block Education Officer, Harabhanga was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.33 dt.03.12.2019 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs.5,000/- from a complainant in order to process the file for release of family pension in favour of her daughter-in-law,
The Special Vigilance Judge, Phulbani today sentenced Chaturbhuja Khamari to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018, the court ruled.
Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Chaturbhuja Khamari following his conviction.
Comments are closed.