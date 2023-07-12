Former Head Clerk In Boudh Gets 3-Yr RI In Bribery Case

Berhampur: The Special Vigilance Judge in Phulbani on Wednesday sentenced the former Head Clerk (Retired), of the Harabhanga BEO office in Boudh district to three years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in a bribery case.

According to Vigilance, Chaturbhuja Khamari, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired), O/o Block Education Officer, Harabhanga was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.33 dt.03.12.2019 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs.5,000/- from a complainant in order to process the file for release of family pension in favour of her daughter-in-law,

The Special Vigilance Judge, Phulbani today sentenced Chaturbhuja Khamari to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018, the court ruled.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Chaturbhuja Khamari following his conviction.