Former Haryana Minister’s Son Death: INLD State Chief Among 6 Booked For Abetment To Suicide

Jhajjar: At least six people including INLD’s state chief Nafe Singh Rathi, have been booked on charges of aiding the alleged suicide of former Haryana minister Mange Ram’s son Jagdish Nambardar, said police.

According to police, Jagdish, 55, committed suicide on Wednesday evening.

“Jagdish Rathi, son of former Minister Mange Ram Rathi committed suicide on Wednesday evening. In this case six accused have been booked for abetment,” Jhajjar’s Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said.

“Cause of death will be established after all reports are obtained once the postmortem is done. But the apparent cause of death is poisoning,” the official added.

Police said the victim’s family has levelled allegations that some accused were trying to harass Jagdish in a property-related matter and as a result, he was under great stress and he had even made an audio clip recently.

Reportedly, on December 26, Jagdish had circulated an audio clip in which he alleged that these people had been harassing him and if anything happens to him they will be responsible.