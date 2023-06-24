Former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamango convicted in wife’s murder case after 28 yrs

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Special Court on Saturday convicted former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamango in the murder case of his wife nearly after 28 years.

The court found the former MLA guilty on the basis of the statement of 11 witnesses and 15 documents. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.

On August 29, 1995, Sashirekha, the wife of Ramamurthy Gamango, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Sashirekha’s charred body was recovered from the government quarters in MLA Colony in Kharvel Nager of Bhubaneswar.

On the day of the incident, Ramamurthy Gamango informed the police that his wife had committed suicide. During the investigation of the incident, the police suspected that it was not a suicide, but a premeditated murder.

In this connection, the police had first registered a case of unnatural death and later it was converted to murder case.

In 1990, Ramamurthy Gamango was elected to the Legislative Assembly on the then Janata Dal’s ticket. Later, he left the Janata Dal and contested on a BJP ticket in 2000 to become an MLA for the second time.