Former Gujarat DGP Shabir Hussein Appointed New BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Chief

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed former Gujarat DGP Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala as the head of its Anti-Corruption Unit.

Shabir Hussein will take over the job from Ajit Singh, former DGP of Rajasthan, whose tenure ended on March 31. Singh was the Indian cricket board’s ACU since April 2018.

Khandwawala, a 1973 batch IPS officer, has been appointed ahead of the IPL beginning on 9 April.

He retired as Gujarat DGP in December 2010. After that he was an advisor to the Essar Group for 10 years.

He has also been a part of the central government’s Lokpal Search Committee, which was mandated to appoint the Lokpal.

The new ACU chief will be flying to Chennai on Wednesday. He also attended the final ODI between England and India in March to get an idea of how things work in the board.