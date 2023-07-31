Former GRS In Bolangir Convicted In Bribery Case, Gets 2-Yr In Jail

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance Special Judge in Bolangir today convicted Laxmi Bhoi, Ex-GRS (disengaged), of Odiapali GP in Khaprakhol Block of Bolangir district in a bribery case and sentenced her to undergo 2 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to Vigilance, Smt. Laxmi Bhoi, Ex-GRS (disengaged), Odiapali GP in Khaprakhol Block of Bolangir district, was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.11 dt.15.03.2017 U/s 13(2) r/w13(1)(d)/ 7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant to submit the bills under MGNREG Scheme for the IAY house sanctioned in favour of his mother.

The Vigilance Special Judge, Bolangir today convicted Laxmi Bhoi and sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of fourmonths more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period one year and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two months for the offence U/s 7 of the PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

S.N. Pani, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division, A/p-DSP, Koraput Division had investigated the case and J.K. Sahu, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bolangir conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.