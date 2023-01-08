Former Governor Of Bengal & Bihar, Keshari Nath Tripathi, Passes Away; PM Modi Condoles Demise

Kolkata: Former Governor of West Bengal, Bihar and two other states Keshari Nath Tripathi breathed his last at his Prayagraj home in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. He was 88.

The veteran politician, a three-time speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly, was hospitalised for a fractured hand as well as old-age-related ailments.

Born on November 10, 1934, in Allahabad, Tripathi was a also poet and author. He had practised as a senior advocate at Allahabad High Court and was the BJP president in UP for some time.

Tripathi served as the Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. Before that, he also had additional charges for short stints as the Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Following the demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his sorrow and described Tripathi as the key man in building the saffron party in UP.

“Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.