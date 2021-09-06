Former France Defender Jean-Pierre Adams Dies After Spending 39 Yrs In Coma

Paris: Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has passed away after having been in a coma for 39 years. He was 73.

The France international fell into a coma in 1982 after an ‘anaesthesia error’ before knee surgery.

The Dakar-born Adams had won 22 caps for Les Bleus in the 1970s, forming with Marius Tresor what was known as ‘the Black Guard’. He played for Nimes from 1970-73 and for PSG from 1977-79 after joining from Nice. Since the accident, Adams has been cared for by his wife, Bernadette.

