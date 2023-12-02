Former Financial Consultant, Planning Coordinator Of Rayagada SSA Convicted In Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday convicted the former Financial Consultant and Planning Coordinator of Sarba Sikhya Abhijan (SSA), Rayagada in a bribery case.

Laxminarayan Satapathy, Financial Consultant(FC) and Jayanarayan Trailokya Nath, Planning Coordinator (Disengaged from Service) both of office of District Project Co-ordinator (DPC), Sarba Sikhya Abhijan (SSA), Rayagada, were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The Court convicted Jayanarayan Trailokya Nath for demanding and accepting bribe Rs 10,000 as per the direction of Laxminarayan Satapathy from a Complainant for the issue of cheques against two numbers of bills submitted by the complainant after execution of the work and for his EMD amount and TDS and sentenced Nath to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and 2 years U/s 7 and 13(2) PC Act, 1988 respectively and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 on each count, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 months. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

The other convict, Laxminarayan Satapathy, A/P-Financial Consultant, office of DPC, SSA, Rayagada remained absent during the pronouncement of Judgment for which NBW has been issued against him for his production before the Court for hearing on sentence.

Anupama Mohapatra, Ex-Inspector Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division, A/P- DSP, Special Cell, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar had investigated the case and Hemanta Kumar Swain, Spl. PP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.