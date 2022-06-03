Former Executive Engineer Of Cuttack RWS&S Division-II Convicted In DA Case, To Undergo 2-Yr RI

Cuttack: A Special Court in Cuttack Friday convicted Cuttack former Executive Engineer (retired) of RWS&S Division-II, Sibaram Biswal, in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case and sentenced him to undergo 2 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

Today, the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Special Court, Cuttack convicted Sibaram Biswal, Ex-Executive Engineer (retired), Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Division-II, Cuttack in connection with Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No.19 dt.27.06.2001 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 registered against him for possession of assets worth Rs.23,83,746 disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The court sentenced Biswal to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.50,000, and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for a further period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Saroj Kumar Ray, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Biren Kumar Panda, P.P, Spl Court, Cuttack conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.