Former deputy PM LK Advani hospitalised: Report

New Delhi: Former deputy prime minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani was on Tuesday admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital, PTI reported. The 96-year-old leader’s condition is said to be stable, the report added.

On July 3, the BJP leader was admitted to Apollo Hospital. He was discharged a day later after a brief stay. A week earlier, Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for old age-related issues. A day later, he was discharged from the premier medical institute.

On March 31, President Droupadi Murmu conferred India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, upon Advani at his residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu were also present.