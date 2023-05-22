Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Hospitalized

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was hospitalized after his health condition deteriorated in jail.

He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday. The exact reason of his health condition is unclear. He has lost 35 kgs inside jail.

The Supreme Court had recently issued a notice on a bail plea by Jain in a money laundering case. Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Jain, submitted before a bench comprising AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli that his client has extreme health problems, he has lost 35 kgs and is a skeleton now.

The apex court issued notice on Jain’s plea and also gave him liberty to move the court’s vacation bench seeking urgent listing of his plea against a Delhi high court judgment denying him bail. The bench said, “Issue notice…liberty to move vacation bench.” Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate.

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Jain and his two aides’ bail pleas in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year. A trial court had, on November 17, 2022, dismissed the leader’s bail application.