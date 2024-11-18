New Delhi: Former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made during a press conference attended by BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and other senior party leaders.

Gahlot, who resigned from AAP just a day earlier, cited the party’s failure to deliver on key promises as the primary reason for his departure. “The AAP has been embroiled in numerous controversies and has failed to meet the expectations of the people of Delhi,” Gahlot stated in his resignation letter. He specifically mentioned the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy, which involved allegations of extravagant spending on the renovation of the former Chief Minister’s residence, as a major factor in his decision.

During the press conference, Gahlot expressed his disappointment with AAP’s leadership and their inability to address critical issues affecting Delhi’s residents. “I believe that the BJP is better positioned to serve the people and bring about the necessary changes,” he added.

Baijayant Panda welcomed Gahlot to the BJP, highlighting his experience and dedication to public service. “Kailash Gahlot’s decision to join us is a testament to the growing disillusionment with AAP’s governance,” Panda remarked.

This move comes at a crucial time, with Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon. Gahlot’s switch to BJP is expected to have significant implications for the political landscape in the capital.