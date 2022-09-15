Former Cricket Umpire Asad Rauf Passes Away

New Delhi: Asad Rauf, the former ICC elite umpire from Pakistan passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Lahore. He was 66.

Rauf made his umpiring debut in 1998 during a First-Class game before standing in his maiden ODI two years later. In 2004, Rauf was elevated to the ODI panel in 2004 and officiated in his first Test the following year in 2005.

Rauf was promoted to ICC’s elite panel in 2006 and over the next seven years went on to become one of Pakistan’s most prominent umpires. He officiated in 231 international matches across 13 years.

Rauf continued to officiate matches at the top level till 2013 before his career came to a halt after his name was involved in the 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal. Rauf was one of the ‘wanted accused’ by the Mumbai police and the whole development spoiled his umpiring career. Three years later, in 2016, the BCCI banned Rauf after he was found guilty of indulging in corrupt practices and disrupting the game. He was accused of accepting gifts from bookies and his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Rauf was also accused of sexual exploitation from a model based out of Mumbai after she claimed that he had promised to marry her but backed out.