Former Corporate Leader Santrupt Misra Joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Santrupt Misra, former CEO of Chemical Business, Aditya Birla Group joined the Biju Janata Dal in the presence of party supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas on Friday.

Misra belongs to Odisha’s Puri district. He was earlier appointed as Chairman of the Project Advisory Committee for the Ekamra Kshetra Scheme in 2021 to transform the area around Lingaraj temple.

Speaking to the media later, Misra said that he was prepared to take up any responsibility given to him by the BJD leadership. The former corporate honcho added that the ideology, personality, and people-oriented work of Naveen Patnaik inspired him to join the BJD.

Welcoming Mishra to the party, the Chief Minister said, “I am happy to induct Mr Mishra into the BJD and I hope that he will play a crucial role in the party. He will be given an appropriate position in the organisation soon.”