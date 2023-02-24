Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi To Skip 2-day Party Plenary In Raipur

New Delhi: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is likely to skip the 2-day AICC plenary session in Raipur, starting today.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra will also attend the session on the first day and avoid participation in the elections of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) planned during the session.

During the conclave, the party is expected to take key decisions that would lay out a clear roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and finalise the strategy for forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

The plenary session is being held at a time when the Congress faces unprecedented challenges electorally and even to its primacy in the Opposition bloc.

Infights in the party has prompted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to reduce the plenary session from three to two days and avoid the CWC elections at all.

Gandhis want the party to hold the CWC elections, but Kharge is under pressure not to hold the elections but he himself fill up all 23 positions in the CWC through nominations.