Former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi To Join BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi, who had resigned from the Congress party recently, announced that he will join the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) soon.

The senior leader confirmed the same at a presser today.

Majhi said the BJD has given a stable government to the state. “I decided to join the Biju Janata Dal for working towards the development of the region,” he said.

Earlier, on October 22, Majhi had quit the Congress. He sent his resignation to party’s President Sonia Gandhi.

The former MP said he had a great desire to serve people but was unable to do as being in Congress as the party lacks enthusiasm.

“With extreme pain, I have decided to resign from the primary membership of Indian National Congress. I had joined the party with utmost enthusiasm to serve the needy. Accordingly, the party also gave me ample opportunities along with a top position. The organisation of the party was extremely well managed by your dynamic leadership which has gradually declined due to recalcitrant persons occupying the pivot posts at different levels,” he stated in the letter.

“I shall however perform my duties as per your ideology and serve the people with utmost satisfaction,” he added.